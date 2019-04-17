UKTV Adds Live-Streaming Channels To VoD Service

The multi-channel broadcaster UKTV is expanding the user experience for its VoD service UKTV Play by incorporating live-streaming channels.

Viewers will be able to access channel streams to Dave, Drama, Yesterday, Really, and Home through the UKTV Play website. The multi-channel broadcaster will make the channel streams available on the service’s mobile and TV apps in the near future.

Tom Davidson, general manager for UKTV Play, commented, “The introduction of simulcast on UKTV Play is another exciting and important part of our strategy. The live streaming functionality seamlessly ties together the worlds of video on demand and live TV and provides viewers with a host of new benefits.”