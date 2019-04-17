South Africa’s TVSMITHS Picks Up Two Formats From Armoza

Armoza Formats confirmed that the South African production company The TVSMITHS acquired the rights to two formats for local adaptations.

Developed and originally produced by Armoza Formats, I Can Do That!brings together celebrities for a competition that forces them to perform challenging live acts. Coming from Artza Productions, The Gran Plan (pictured) is a factual entertainment show in which three grandmothers offer life coaching on everything from first dates to career struggles.

Armoza Formats previously has had success with Marry Me Now and The Ex-Team, which have both been adapted in South Africa.