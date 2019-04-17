Netflix Unveils African Animation ‘Mama K’s Team 4’

Netflix introduced its first original African animated series.

Produced by Triggerfish Animation Studios and CAKE, Mama K’s Team 4 follows four teenage girls who live in a neo-futuristic African city where they are recruited to save the world. Netflix will also be working with both Triggerfish and CAKE to recruit local female writing talent for the series.

Melissa Cobb, vice president of original animation at Netflix, stated, “Mama K’s Team 4 has the potential to give a whole new generation of African children the opportunity to see themselves on-screen in the powerful, aspirational characters they look up to.”