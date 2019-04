Showtime To Premiere ‘The Loudest Voice’ In June

Showtime announced the premiere for the seven-part limited series The Loudest Voice. A co-production between Showtime and Blumhouse Television, the series tells the story of Fox News founder Roger Ailes, who is played by Russell Crowe. It will recount major events in Ailes’ life, including defining moments in his political career and the sexual harassment claims made against him. CBS Studios International handles distribution for The Loudest Voice.