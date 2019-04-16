MISTCO Sells ‘Hold My Hand’ To Mexico’s Imagen TV

MISTCO sold Hold My Hand to Imagen Televisión in Mexico.

Broadcasted on TRT1, the series has been sold in over 15 countries, with new partners in Macedonia, Greece, and Slovenia. Hold My Hand chronicles the love story between a woman with a tragic history and a man who rejects his family’s dynasty.

Aysegul Tuzun, vice president of Sales and Marketing, remarked, “As a perfect combination of romance, tragedy, and conspiracy, the title is getting huge interests from all around the world and we are glad to be partners with Imagen Televisión on this title. Further negotiations are being held and we will announce new deals in Latin America very soon.”