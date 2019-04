MADD Entertainment To Distribute New Medyapim Drama

MADD Entertainment will be distributing the new drama featuring Turkish celebrity Cansu Dere. Medyapim will produce the series for TV8. Dere has previously starred in the drama series Mother and Ezel. This upcoming series will be the second Turkish drama series aired on TV8, after My Little Girl. The new series will launch in September 2019 on TV8.