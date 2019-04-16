Flix Snip Launches On Russia’s MegaFon

Flix Snip partnered with MegaFon to bring the short-form content app to MegaFon’s OTT, mobile, and SVoD subscribers in Russia.

Flix Snip offers a variety of entertaining short-form content, including drama, animation, family, and horror, among other genres. Flix Snip content will be localized and dubbed in Russian. Flix Snip founder and CEO Sebastien Perioche said, Since its launch, Flix Snip has been very well received in the Russian market and we’re pleased to partner with MegaFon, complementing and adding value to its current ‘Watch On The Go’ offerings.”

Flix Snip launched in Russia earlier this year on Rostelecom.