‘The Children of the Great War’ Screened At Houston’s WorldFest

Alessandro Bettero’s The Children of the Great War screened at the 52nd edition of the Houston WorldFest, which ran from April 5-14, 2019.

The film brings together the testimonies of people who were children on the Italian front during the first World War. It also includes historical re-enactments, archival footage and photography, and restored recordings, such as the speech of Italian general Armando Diaz. The Children of the Great War screened on April 12.