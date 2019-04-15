Rainbow Links Up With Lisle Licensing To Bring ’44 Cats’ To U.K.

Rainbow partnered with Lisle Licensing to distribute 44 Cats in the U.K.

The animated series debuted in the U.K. on March 4 on Nick Jr., and will also air on Pop TV in September. The series follows four feline friends as they embark on daily adventures as the music band The Buffycats.

Francesca Lisle, licensing director of Lisle Licensing, said, “We are delighted to be working with Rainbow on 44 Cats. It is exciting to see so many first-class licensees already on board with the license, and we can’t wait to get to work. It will be a fantastic addition to our portfolio.”