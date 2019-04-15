Banijay’s ‘Temptation Island’ Finds Remake In Spain

Cuarzo TV, a Banijay Group company, and Mediaset España revealed plans for the Spanish remake of Temptation Island, the format owned by Banijay Rights.

Executive produced by Cuarzo TV’s Juan Ramón Gonzalo and directed by Hugo Tomás, the Spanish adaptation, titled La Isla de las Tentaciones, gathers couples to mingle on an island among 20 single men and women.

Gonzalo remarked, “Temptation Island has long been a key format in the Banijay catalog, and we have no doubt it will resonate with our audiences here in Spain. With love and drama at the heart of the show, it has all the elements of a primetime hit.”

Recently, New Zealand’s TVNZ commissioned Screentime New Zealand for a local version and RTL and TV NOW ordered a remake from Banijay Productions Germany.