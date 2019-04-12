Fred Rogers’ ‘Peg + Cat’ Nominated For Environmental Media Award

Fred Roger Productions‘ Peg + Cat has been nominated for an Environmental Media Award in the Children’s Television category.

The EMA Awards celebrate film and TV productions that work toward the public awareness of environmental issues. The animated series is nominated for its episode “The Compost Problem.” Peg + Catis executive produced by its co-creators Jennifer Oxley and Billy Aronson, and produced by Fred Rogers Productions for PBS Kids. 9 Story Media Group’s Vince Commisso and Fred Rogers’ Kevin Morrison also serve as executive producers.