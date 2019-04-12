‘First Responders Live’ To Premiere In June On FOX

FOX ordered the unscripted series First Responders Live.

Hosted by television journalist Josh Elliott, the series follows first responders, including fire fighters, police officers, and EMS technicians, across the nation, as they answer emergency calls. Dick Wolf’s Wolf Entertainment and 44 Blue Productions produced the series.

Wolf commented, “I have always been fascinated by the brave work of first responders, who face life-and-death decisions on a daily basis. First Responders Live will give viewers a front row seat to paramedic, fire and police calls, and they will see the challenges of every type of emergency. It is truly the real-life version of Chicago Fire, Chicago PD and Chicago Med.”

First Responders Live will premiere on June 12, 2019 on FOX.