Peabody Awards Name Nominees

The Peabody Awards Board of Jurors have announced the 60 nominees that represent the most compelling stories released in broadcasting and digital media during 2018. The nominees were chosen by unanimous vote of 19 jurors from more than 1,200 entries from TV, radio/podcasts, and the web in entertainment, news, documentary, children’s, and public service programming. Thirty winners and nominees will be celebrated at a red-carpet event on Saturday, May 18 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York. Ronan Farrow, a contributing writer for The New Yorker and an investigative reporter and producer at HBO, will serve as host.