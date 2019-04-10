ZED Wins MIPDoc Current Affairs And Investigation Project Pitch

French producer and distributor ZED won the the MIPDoc Current Affairs and Investigation Project Pitch with The Doubt Makers.

The series explores how scientific knowledge is used to discredit certain industries and questions how viewers can sort out fact from fiction. Chloé Persyn-Preljocaj, international sales and acquisitions executive for ZED, said, “As we are looking for pre-sales and co-productions opportunities, pitching our project at MIPDoc was a good way to find new partners.”