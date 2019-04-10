Konami Cross Media Sells ‘Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS’ In Australia

Konami Cross Media NY announced the sale of Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS in Australia.

9Go!, the free-to-air digital TV channel launched by Australia’s Nine Network, picked up the newest series of the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise. The series debuted on April 6. Italy’s K2, owned by Discovery Networks Europe, first aired the series in June 2018, followed by the Canadian launch on Teletoon in September of the same year.

Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS combines virtual reality, artificial intelligence, and high-speed dueling, following a high school student who goes by the name of Playmaker and his AI-friend.