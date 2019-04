Prime Entertainment Inks Package Deal With Canal+

Canal+ acquired over 280 episodes of cinema-related content from Prime Entertainment Group for its African feed.

Canal+ picked up a package of content that includes Stars!, Director’s Short Cut, and Zoom In. Prime Entertainment has an expanding presence across Africa, as several of its documentaries and entertainment shows are currently on air on African broadcasters, such as StarTimes, SABC, and MBC, among others.