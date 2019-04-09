MADD’s ‘Crash’ Lands In Hungary

MADD Entertainment announced that RTL Hungary acquired the rights to Crash.

Produced by Ay Yapim, the drama series binds the fates of four individuals who are affected by a car crash. Two lovers reunite, while two strangers meet for the first time.

Tibor Forizs, director of Content Acquisitions at RTL Hungary, stated, “With its fascinating, intertwining and intriguing story arc, clever twists and cliffhangers, an ensemble of characters that you can truly relate to and great production values, Crash is one of the best conceived Turkish dramas at the moment. We are pleased to start our business relationship with MADD Entertainment by acquiring this title for Hungarian audiences.”