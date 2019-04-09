FilmRise Partners With Sinclair Broadcast Group

FilmRise partnered with Sinclair Broadcast Group to deliver its streaming network to STIRR, Sinclair’s recently launched OTT streaming service.

Danny Fisher, FilmRise CEO, and Benjamin Lister, head of Content Acquisition and Business Development for STIRR, made the announcement today. The ad-supported streaming service will highlight FilmRise’s TV content programming, such as Roseanne, 21 Jump Street, and 3rd Rock From The Sun.

Pictured from the FilmRise team: Emma Leslie, Danny Fisher, Melissa Wohl, Vlad Wolynetz, Bianca Serafini, Max Einhorn, Gennie Siegel.