Banijay Rights Secures Deal With CBC

Banijay Rights announced that the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) acquired The Operatives and Saving Lives at Sea for the documentary channel in Canada.

AMO Media’s The Operatives follows an elite team of former military commandos as they bring poachers and environmental criminals to justice. Produced by Blast! Films in the U.K. for BBC2, Saving Lives at Sea shows ordinary people using their time to staff the Royal National Lifeboat Institution.

CBC acquired the pay-TV and VoD rights to both titles.