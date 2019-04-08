HITLAB Inks Deal With WeMake

HITLAB Media secured a long-term co-development and co-production agreement with the Paris-based production company WeMake, a division of Federation Entertainment.

HITLAB Media and WeMake will jointly produce the original format Man vs The machine.

Pascal Breton, founder and CEO of Federation, commented, “WeMake has the same strategic vision as Federation – to invest heavily in creating original formats; selling these formats both in France and internationally, with particular focus on the U.S.; and developing new formats in order to bring new life to the genre while becoming relevant for platforms.”