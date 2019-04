ATV Sells ‘Hercai’ To Kanal D Romania

ATV Distribution announced the acquisition of Hercai by Kanal D Romania.

Currently on air, Hercai focuses on the troubled relationship between Reyyan and Miran. The third episode recently broadcasted in Turkey, reaching a 30 percent share. Kanal D Romania previously acquired Love and Hate and Lifeline.

Pictured: Kanal D Romania’s Ilcnur Agop, ATV’s Müge Akar