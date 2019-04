Konami Renames New York Office

Konami Digital Entertainment announced its New York City office has been renamed to Konami Cross Media NY. The change reflects the continued growth of the company’s 360-degree approach to intellectual property (IP) management.

The unit will focus on developing new production and licensing opportunities for the iconic gaming brands under its direction, including Yu-Gi-Oh!, Bomberman, Contra, and Frogger. In addition, Konami appointed Yuta Rose as the new entity’s president.