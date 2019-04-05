eOne Signs Deal To Bring ‘Mary Kills People’ To More4

Entertainment One (eOne) secured a licensing agreement with Channel 4 to bring the drama series Mary Kills People to More4 in the U.K.

Produced by eOne and Cameron Pictures, in association with Corus Entertainment, Mary Kills People follows an overworked single mother and ER doctor, who also conducts assisted deaths for terminally ill patients. The series stars Caroline Dhavernas, Jay Ryan, and Richard Short. Tara Armstrong created the series and executive produced season one.

Mary Kills People has sold in over 110 territories across the globe.