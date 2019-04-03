MIPTV: Multicom Explores With The ‘Boonie Bears’

While in Cannes, Multicom Entertainment Group will be working toward opportunities in the publishing, licensing, and merchandising of its IP library.

In Follow Me, British YouTuber Sophie invites friends Jessica and Lisa for a trip through SoCal, but the trip turns spooky when they receive cryptic messages. Dramedy Fat Legs follows Anna, who decides to travel to Paris to escape pressure from her parents. Blood 13 focuses on a reckless female detective who risks everything to catch a serial killer on the loose.

Animated Boonie Bears: The Adventurers travels with Briar and Bramble Bear as they help Carly and field guide Vick insearch of Carly’s best friend, a rare Siberian Tiger. In Boonie Bears: A Mystical Winter (pictured), Bramble and Briar venture off to find Neva, the Spirit of Winter, and save her from a volcanic catastrophe. Stand R7.F26