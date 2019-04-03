MIPTV: Mondo TV Soars With ‘MeteoHeroes’

Mondo TV will be promoting its diverse roster headlined by MeteoHeroes (pictured), a Mondo TV co-production with MOPI (Meteo Operations Italia), about the eco-adventures of six children who can transform into superheroes with powers over the weather.

YooHoo to the Rescue follows YooHoo and his friends, as they tackle threats to nature and protect endangered animals. Robot Trains introduces the robot train guardians known as Rail Watch, who transform from trains into robots to protect the energy supplies of Rail World.

In Invention Story, a creative fox named Kit moves to Carrot Town, where he inspires the residents with his amazing inventions. Heidi, Bienvenida a Casa follows the carefree titular character as she makes her way from her beloved mountainside home to the big city for exciting adventures. Stand P-1.N1/P-1.M2