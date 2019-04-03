MIPTV: MGM is a ‘Total Knockout’

MGM has a MIPTV line-up leading off with Four Weddings and a Funeral. A group of friends must endure a year of romance and heartbreak after a shock at the altar throws all of their lives into chaos.

James, a young grifter, targets Pastor Byron and Lillian Brown in Perpetual Grace, but the pastor and his wife turn out to be far more dangerous than they look. In competition series TKO: Total Knockout, contestants race through an obstacle course while other players man battle stations in an effort to stop their opponents.

Two scam artists team up to take down the rotten men who’ve wronged them in The Hustle (pictured). Based on the true story of WWE Superstar Paige, Fighting With My Family chronicles the year that she faced the cutthroat world of wrestling. Stand R9.A30