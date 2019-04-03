MIPTV: Mediaset Makes ‘Love and Sacrifice’

Mediaset Distribution is at MIPTV with an exciting slate that’s topped by thriller The Silence of Water (pictured). In the series, a local police inspector must work with a homicide detective to uncover the dark side of a small village following the disappearance of a young girl.

Determined to fight against the abuse of women, Doctor Giò dreams of opening an anti-violence center within the hospital. From the last year of the Belle Époque through World War I, the protagonists of period drama Love and Sacrifice live out their passions.

Nurse Amanda Solis seeks revenge against the four Santa Cruz brothers who raped her when she was only 14 years old. Twelve former couples reunite for reality series Would You Take Your Ex Back? They’ll have the opportunity to relive their time together and figure out why their relationships failed. Stand R7.F7