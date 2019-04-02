MIPTV: Lionsgate Makes ‘The A List’

Lionsgate‘s MIPTV slate shows off Sweetbitter. Set in the high-adrenaline world of exclusive restaurants, the drama tells one woman’s coming-of-age.

When two very different Mexican-American sisters return to their old L.A. neighborhood, they learn the shocking truth about their mother’s identity in Vida. Mia thinks she’s heading out for a summer of sun, romance, and social dominance in drama The A List, but the arrival of a mysterious new girl disrupts everything.

Supernatural thriller The Rook (pictured) finds a young woman who wakes up with total amnesia in a London park surrounded by dead bodies. She must struggle to uncover the truth, while being pursued by paranormal adversaries. The story of Catherine of Aragon, princess of Spain, is told in event series The Spanish Princess. Stand C15.A8