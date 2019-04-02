MIPTV: Kew Media Holds The ‘Line of Duty’

Kew Media Distribution manages the international rights of over 10,000 hours of drama series, non-fiction entertainment, mini-series, special event programming, and more.

At the Palais, Kew Media is highlighting Clink, a drama series set in the fictional BPS Bridewell Women’s Prison. The Dead Lands follows Waka Nuku Rau, a young warrior who is aided by a young woman named Mehe, as he pursues honor in a ravaged land.

In season five of Line of Duty (pictured), AC-12’s investigation into a frenzied gang of criminals reveals an unsettling secret. Haunted Hospitals depicts chilling accounts about paranormal activity that takes place inside hospitals and other medical institutions.

Documentary The Cavern Club: The Beat Goes On explores the colorful story of Liverpool’s famed live music venue and the lives of the people behind it. Stand C15.A6