MIPTV: FilmRise Follows ‘Sprinter’

FilmRise, an independent film and television distributor, as well as an OTT network operator, is in Cannes to highlight touching dramas, musical biopics, and powerful documentaries.

Change In The Air tells the story of when a beguiling young woman moves to a quiet neighborhood, where the residents are brought face to face with their secrets. Akeem Sharp is Sprinter (pictured), Jamaica’s next big track-and-field sensation.

Planning to reconnect with his mother, who has been living stateside as an undocumented resident, Akeem hopes his athletic skill will take him to the U.S. An aging actress brings her estranged daughter and granddaughter to her remote mountain cabin in Mountain Rest. Documentary Bachman is the story of Randy Bachman, the iconic Canadian artist best known as a founding member of The Guess Who and Bachman-Turner Overdrive.

In Tell It To The Bees, Dr. Jean Markham returns to her hometown to oversee her father's medical practice and makes an unexpected friendship with a patient's mother.