MIPTV: CBSSI Heads to ‘The Twilight Zone’

CBS Studios International comes to the Palais with Blood & Treasure, a dramatic tale of an antiquities expert and an art thief who join forces to catch a terrorist who funds his attacks using stolen treasure.

Produced by Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg, among others, The Twilight Zone is a modern reboot of the iconic sci-fi series. Legal/military drama The Code (pictured) heads into the courtroom where each attorney is trained as a prosecutor, a defense lawyer, an investigator, and a Marine.

In comedy Fam, one woman’s perfect life with her loving fiancé and his equally wonderful parents is forever changed when her out-of-control 16-year-old half-sister decides to live with her. A Million Little Things follows a group of Boston-area friends who receive a wake-up call when one of them dies suddenly. Stand R7.E2