MIPTV: Banijay Charts A Route To ‘Temptation Island’

Banijay Rights, the distribution arm of France-based Banijay Group, arrives in Cannes with a slew of drama series, factual entertainment, and competitive formats.

Norwegian crime drama Wisting follows a homicide detective who encounters the most challenging case of his career: catching an American serial killer who’s escaped to Norway. Spanish-language thriller Hierro (pictured) revolves around the discovery of a hidden corpse along the shores of El Hierro, a small island with a volcanic origin.

In factual entertainment format Temptation Island, four couples move into two houses to live with other attractive singles for 12 days of wild parties and romantic escapades. The Making Of Me shares the personal stories of a group of people who are transitioning to another gender identity.

Abused By My Girlfriend considers how the teenage romance between Alex Skeel and Jordan Worth devolved into an abusive relationship. Stand C20.A