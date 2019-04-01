MIPTV: Alfred Haber Gets ‘Hitched’

Alfred Haber Distribution is in Cannes with musical event programming and reality shows.

Musicians and artists will make their music heard at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards (pictured), which will be broadcast in over 190 territories across the world. From Zak Bagans comes Help! My House is Haunted, the paranormal series that seeks answers to unexplained supernatural phenomena.

Crime and investigation series Shallow Grave locates bodies discovered burnt, dismembered, and decomposed, but they all still share clues to the killer. The music industry’s superstars celebrate the 50th anniversary of Elvis Presley’s iconic 1968 Comeback Special in Elvis All-Star Tribute.

Singer Michael Bublé performs classic songs as well as original hits in the concert special bublé.