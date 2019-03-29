MIP Cancun And All3media Present Formats Pitch Competition

For the sixth edition of MIP Cancun in 2019, the Latin American TV market organizers partnered with All3media International to introduce a new Formats Pitch Competition.

Calling for submissions from Latin American and U.S. Hispanic creators and producers, the MIP Cancun Formats Pitch will invite up to five finalists to pitch their projects at the market on November 21, 2019. A jury panel will select the winning pitch, which will also receive a $5,000 cash award.

MIP Cancun will take place from November 20-22.