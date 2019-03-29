Mexican Dubbing Studios Form CEMID

Caaliope Dubbing & Distribution, Dubbing House, Labo, and Macías Group formed CEMID (Consejo de Empresas Mexicanas de la Industria del Doblaje).

The association aims to strengthen and promote the dubbing services Mexican studios provide to the Latin American industry. The Mexican dubbing industry currently has an estimated value of over 60 million dollars and offers approximately 7,000 jobs.

CEMID’s leadership includes Charles Barthe as president and Carlos Sánchez as vice president.