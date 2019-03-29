Breakthrough Picks Up Unscripted Content From Farpoint Films

Breakthrough Entertainment acquired 52 hours of unscripted programming from Farpoint Films.

Breakthrough secured the worldwide distribution rights to the docu-drama Cruise Ship Killers and the Canadian rights to medical series My Misdiagnosis. True crime series Cruise Ship Killers investigates the story of someone who went on a vacation cruise and never came back, offering interviews with family and investigative experts. My Misdiagnosis presents factual stories about patients who were given an incorrect diagnosis from medical professionals.