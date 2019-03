Viacom Sells ‘ADDA’ Format To Greece

Viacom International Studios (VIS) sold the Amar después de amar (ADDA) format to the production company Green Pixel.

Green Pixel will develop a local adaptation for Alpha TV in Greece. Produced by Argentina’s Telefe, the original version has sold in multiple territories, including Vietnam, Israel, Honduras, Poland, and Chile, among others.

Amar después de amar tells the story of an innocent friendship between two marriages that turns into a relationship of forbidden love.