Series Mania Forum Shares Closing Figures

Series Mania Forum announced its final attendance numbers for this year’s edition of the professional industry arm.

Laurence Herszberg, founder and general director of Series Mania, stated, “We welcomed over 2700 industry professionals to Lille, including, producers, distributors, broadcasters, buyers and over 500 screenwriters. The response we received was wonderful and we had many positive comments about the friendly, networking, and productive environment where many business deals were concluded.”

This year, the forum hosted the second annual Lille Transatlantic Dialogues, which featured Netflix’s Ted Sarandos, MPAA’s Charles Rivkin, and TF1 Group’s Gilles Pélisson, among other key figures in the TV and culture sectors. Additionally, the Co-Pro Pitching Sessions saw 16 projects highlighted. The selecting jury chose Purple as the recipient of the 50,000-euro grand prize.