Fred Rogers And Sinking Ship Enter Production On ‘Odd Squad’ S3

Fred Rogers Productions and Sinking Ship Entertainment are currently in production for the third season of Odd Squad.

The new season brings in new characters to the squad as they travel to fresh locales. The twenty new episodes will include a creative curriculum focused on math, while also incorporating concepts from science, technology, and engineering fields. Season three of Odd Squad will be viewable beginning winter 2020 on PBS Kids.

Lesli Rotenberg, chief programming executive and general manager, Children’s Media and Education, PBS, said, “We’re excited to see another fantastic season of a series that embodies the PBS KIDS spirit of collaboration and teamwork.”