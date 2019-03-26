The Jim Henson Company’s Sales For ‘Dinosaur Train’ And ‘Dot’

The Jim Henson Company closed several program sales for its pre-school series to broadcasters around the world.

TV3 in Spain and TG4 in Ireland picked up season five of Dinosaur Train (pictured), the animated series about dinosaur characters learning about the natural sciences. TV3, TG4, ABC Australia, and France’s Piwi+ obtained season two of Dot, the series based on the children’s book by Randi Zuckerberg. TV3 and India’s Viacom 18 recently acquired season one of the series. Viacom18 also picked up season one of Doozers, while Germany’s Kika nabbed season two.

Claudia Scott-Hansen, senior vice president of Global Distribution at The Jim Henson Company, remarked, “The Jim Henson Company is renowned as a trusted world-wide brand and our partners know that these acclaimed titles will engage children, spark imagination, inspire learning, and appeal to parents everywhere.”