CBS Reveals Premiere Dates For Summer Season

CBS unveiled the summer 2019 premiere dates for new drama series Blood & Treasure, as well as new season debuts of Elementary and Instinct.

Action-adventure series Blood & Treasure will debut with a two-hour special on May 21 and will air regularly beginning May 28. Starring Matt Barr and Sofia Pernas, Blood & Treasure follows an antiquities expert and an art thief as they team up to catch a terrorist.

The seventh and final season of Elementary will begin May 23. Johnny Lee Miller and Lucy Liu play Holmes and Watson, respectively, as they embark on new cases. Additionally, Instinct, the police drama with Alan Cumming, will return for a second season that begins airing on June 16.