Bender Media To Represent Greenhills Media Catalog In LATAM

Melbourne-based Greenhills Media appointed Bender Media Services as the exclusive distribution partner of its catalog in Central and South America.

Bender Media will represent Greenhills’ roster of factual series and documentary titles for the first time in the region. Greenhills Media offers titles such as Photo Number 6, Animal Embassy, and Roll With Me.

Mike Aldrich, Greenhills Media CEO, commented, “I am truly honored to be working with such a legend of the industry. Susan’s experience and knowledge are second to none so she was the first person I called when we decided to launch into the LATAM region. We have been friends for almost 10 years and I love Susan’s no-nonsense approach and the great affection she has for her clients.”