ATV Receives Golden Palm Awards For ‘Grand Family’

Turkey’s Golden Palm Awards took place yesterday in Istanbul, celebrating the country’s contributions to cinema, music, and television content among 28 categories.

Two of the awards went to ATV‘s long-running drama Grand Family. Onur Tan received the best director award for the drama, while Oktay Kaynarca won the honor of best actor of the year.

Grand Family follows the romantic and business affairs of Hizir, who tries to maintain his balancing act between his mafia negotiations and his wife and mistress. Season four of the series is currently airing.