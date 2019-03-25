Media Ranch Partners With DR To Represent Danish Formats

Montreal-based TV production and distribution company Media Ranch partnered with the Danish broadcaster DR.

As part of the deal, Media Ranch will represent DR formats internationally. The Montreal-based company will also include a DR Collection in its own formats catalog. DR’s factual entertainment and formats include The Manipulator, Hypnotize My Heart (pictured), and Design Star.

Media Ranch recently established its first Scandinavian office and appointed Louise Juel Severin as VP, Sales and Acquisitions, Scandinavia.