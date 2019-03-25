A+E Networks International Orders ‘Miss Scarlet and The Duke’

A+E Networks International gave the greenlight to its first international scripted co-production, Miss Scarlet and The Duke.

Created and written by Rachael New, the crime drama follows the first-ever female detective named Eliza, who, after her father’s death, takes up the family’s detective agency. Partnering with Detective Inspector William Wellington of Scotland Yard, also known as The Duke, Eliza will solve London’s mysterious crimes.

Richard Tulk-Hart, managing director, International Content Sales & Co-Productions, A+E Networks, remarked, “We are thrilled to greenlight our first international co-production featuring the amazingly talented Kate Phillips in an incredibly strong lead female role. Solid performances together with a remarkable team of exec producers and ShinAwiL’s production prowess are certain to result in an engaging series that will skillfully deliver on Rachael New’s captivating storyline.”