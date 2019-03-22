Netflix Introduces Norwegian Original ‘Home for Christmas’

Netflix announced a new Norwegian original series from director Per-Olav Sørensen.

Produced by The Oslo Company and co-directed by Anna Gutto, Home for Christmas follows Johanne as she begins a 24-day hunt for a partner to bring her family in time for the holidays. Ida Elise Broch stars in the lead role alongside a cast that includes Felix Sandman and Mads Sjøgård Pettersen.

Netflix’s Tesha Crawford, director of International Originals, Northern Europe, commented, “It’s a true honor to work with so many talented creatives from all over the Nordic region and we are happy to continue our partnership with Per-Olav Sørensen.”

(Pictured: Ida Elise Broch and Per-Olav Sørensen)