A&E To Premiere ‘The Untold Story’ In April

A&E Network will debut The Untold Story on April 11, 2019.

Featuring award-winning journalist Elizabeth Vargas, the nonfiction series reports on the unheard of stories from people and events that continue to shape contemporary society. Upcoming episodes focus on new evidence about JonBenét Ramsay’s killer, the sex trade, child marriage victims, and dating app horror stories.

Indigo Films produced “Hunting JonBenét’s Killer,” Karga Seven Pictures produced “Sex for Sale,” Sirens Media produced “I Was a Child Bride,” Lincoln Square Productions produced “Vanished in Paradise” and “Dating App Horrors,” and A+E Originals produced “Secret Life of a Gang Girl.”