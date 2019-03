Netflix Picks Up Mindy Kaling Comedy Series

Netflix ordered Mindy Kaling’s comedy series.

Coming from Universal Television, the 10-episode series shares the perspective of a first generation Indian American teenage girl living in the present day. The coming-of-age story is based on Kaling’s own childhood. Kaling serves as writer, creator, executive producer, and showrunner, alongside Lang Fisher. Howard Klein and David Miner also serve as executive producers.