Fred Rogers Productions Receives 15 Daytime Emmy Nominations

Fred Rogers Productions received 15 Daytime Emmy Award nominations for its PBS Kids programming.

Peg + Cat and Odd Squad received five nominations each, in categories such as Outstanding Children’s or Family Viewing Series and Outstanding Directing for a Preschool Animated Program, among others. Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood (pictured) was nominated for Outstanding Preschool Children’s Animated Series, Outstanding Writing for a Preschool Animated Program, and Outstanding Performer in a Preschool Animated Program.

Additionally, Odd Squad: World Turned Odd is nominated for Outstanding Writing for a Children’s, Preschool Children’s, Family Viewing, and Outstanding Director in the same category. Find the complete nominations listed online.