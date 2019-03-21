FilmRise To Release ‘Sprinter’ In April

FilmRise will release Storm Saulter’s Sprinter in theaters on demand via Gathr Films beginning April 24, 2019.

The coming-of-age drama tells the story of Akeem Sharp, a track-and-field star hoping to reunite with his mother who has lived in the United States as an undocumented resident. Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith serve as executive producers.

Sprinter was awarded the Best Feature Film, Best Director, and Audience Award at the 2018 edition of the American Black Film Festival.